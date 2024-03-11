Ramadan 2024: 7 ways to stay fit and healthy during the Holy month

Lifestyle
Start your day with light exercises before the pre-dawn meal. Incorporate activities like stretching, yoga, or gentle cardio to wake up your body and prepare for the day ahead.
Take a leisurely walk after breaking your fast to aid digestion and promote physical activity. Aim for a brisk walk or local park to enjoy fresh air and stretch your legs.
Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and reduced performance, so prioritize hydration before, during, and after fasting.
Opt for nutritious foods during Suhoor and Iftar to fuel your body for physical activity. Include complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals.
Practice mindful eating during Iftar to avoid overeating and promote digestion. Focus on consuming balanced meals that provide essential nutrients to support physical activity.
Pay attention to your body's signals and adjust your activity level accordingly during Ramadan. If you're feeling fatigued, opt for lighter exercises or take rest days as needed.
Schedule your exercise routine for evening hours, after breaking your fast. Engage in activities like jogging, cycling, strength training to boost energy levels & maintain fitness.