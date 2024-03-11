Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024: 7 ways to stay fit and healthy during the Holy month

1. Suhoor Workouts:

Start your day with light exercises before the pre-dawn meal. Incorporate activities like stretching, yoga, or gentle cardio to wake up your body and prepare for the day ahead.

2. Post-Iftar Walks:

Take a leisurely walk after breaking your fast to aid digestion and promote physical activity. Aim for a brisk walk or local park to enjoy fresh air and stretch your legs.

3. Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to stay hydrated. Dehydration can lead to fatigue and reduced performance, so prioritize hydration before, during, and after fasting.

4. Choose Nutrient-Dense Foods:

Opt for nutritious foods during Suhoor and Iftar to fuel your body for physical activity. Include complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals.

5. Break Fasts Mindfully:

Practice mindful eating during Iftar to avoid overeating and promote digestion. Focus on consuming balanced meals that provide essential nutrients to support physical activity.

6. Listen to Your Body:

Pay attention to your body's signals and adjust your activity level accordingly during Ramadan. If you're feeling fatigued, opt for lighter exercises or take rest days as needed.

7. Evening Workouts:

Schedule your exercise routine for evening hours, after breaking your fast. Engage in activities like jogging, cycling, strength training to boost energy levels & maintain fitness.

