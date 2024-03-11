Happy Ramadan 2024: 9 Important verses from the Quran

Lifestyle
In India, Ramadan 2024 is slated to begin on March 12 and finish on April 9 or 10, 2024. Since the lunar year is only 354 days long, Ramadan is held 10 to 11 days early each year.
“Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear” (2:286)
"O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous." (Quran 2:183)
"And when My servants ask you, [O Muhammad], concerning Me - indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me." (Quran 2:186)
"The believers are but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy." (Quran 49:10)
"And cooperate in righteousness and piety, but do not cooperate in sin and aggression." (Quran 5:2)
"And spend in the way of Allah and do not throw [yourselves] with your [own] hands into destruction [by refraining]." (Quran 2:195)
“Whoever puts his trust in Allah; he will be enough for him.” (65:3)
Happy Ramadan 2024: 6 Important verses from the Quran
Who, when afflicted with calamity, say: ‘Truly, to Allah we belong and truly, to Him we shall return.’” [2:155–156]