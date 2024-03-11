Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

Image credits: Pexels

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

"Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire." - Prophet Muhammad.

Image credits: pexels

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

"The best charity is that given in Ramadan." - Prophet Muhammad.

Image credits: pexels

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

"He who gives iftar to another fasting person shall earn reward equivalent to a fasting man without detracting from the reward of the latter." - Prophet Muhammad.

Image credits: pexels

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

"Ramadan is a time to empty your stomach to feed your soul." - Unknown

Image credits: pexels

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

Image credits: adobe stock

Ramadan 2024: Happy Ramzan quotes to share

"Ramadan is the month to fast, pray, read the Quran, and increase acts of kindness and charity." - Unknown

Image credits: adobe stock
Find Next One