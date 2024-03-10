What was Miss World 2024's winning question?

Lifestyle
On March 09, 2024, Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024.
During the Q&A round, Krystyna Pyszková was asked, "If you could shed light on an issue concerning women's healthcare, what would it be and why?"
"Menstruation. Women in many countries are still facing shame when it comes to menstruation. They are afraid to talk about it and don't get the proper attention that they need."
The '71st Miss World Festival India- Beauty with a Purpose', took place at the Jio World Convention Centre.
Krystyna Pyszková is a Czech model and beauty pageant titleholder and was also crowned Miss World 2023.
She previously won Miss Czech Republic 2022 and is the second woman from the Czech Republic to win Miss World.