7 popular South Indian breakfast

Here are seven popular South Indian breakfast options.

Appam

Appam, a soft, fluffy pancake with a little crunchy edge, is created with fermented rice batter and coconut milk.

Pongal

Pongal is a comforting and hearty dish made from rice and lentils, cooked together and seasoned with ghee, cumin, black pepper, and cashews.

Upma

Upma is made with dry-roasted semolina or coarse rice flour. It is prepared using vegetables and spices such as mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chillies.

Vada

Vada is a savoury fried snack made from lentil batter. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior and is often served alongside sambar and coconut chutney. 

Poori

Deep-fried bread made from wheat flour dough. It is soft and fluffy with a crispy exterior and is often served with potato masala, chickpea curry (chole), or a variety of chutneys.
 

Idli

Idli is a soft, spongy steamed cake made from fermented rice and lentil batter. It is light on the stomach and often served with sambar and chutneys.

