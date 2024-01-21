Lifestyle

7 famous temples in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is known for its rich cultural and religious heritage. Here are seven popular temples in Uttar Pradesh.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi

Kashi Vishwanath Temple honours Shiva in Varanasi. One of the holiest Hindu temples, it draws millions of pilgrims and visitors.

Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan

The Krishna-dedicated Banke Bihari Temple is located in Vrindavan. This temple is notable for its monsoon swing festival (Jhulan Yatra) and "Thakur Ji" deity.

Dwarkadhish Temple, Mathura

The Mathura Dwarkadhish Temple honours Krishna and Radha. It has colourful Janmashtami events and is a pilgrimage attraction.

ISKCON Temple, Vrindavan

Vrindavan is home to the ISKCON Krishna temple. The temple has a lovely Krishna deity and spiritual amenities.

Hanuman Temple, Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Lord Hanuman is worshipped in Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Ji Temple. Culture and religion are associated with the city's oldest temple.

Durga Temple, Varanasi

Also known as the "Durga Kund Mandir" or "Durga Temple," it is dedicated to Goddess Durga and is a major religious site in Varanasi.

Sri Radha Raman Temple, Vrindavan

Sri Radha Raman Temple, devoted to Krishna, is another Vrindavan landmark. The temple is famous for its marble and silver craftsmanship and its self-manifested Krishna deity.

