Makar Sankranti 2024: 6 reasons why yellow is worn on this festival

Symbol of Harvest and Crops

Yellow is associated with the color of ripened crops, particularly grains like wheat and mustard that are harvested during this time of the year. 

Sun God Worship

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Yellow is the color associated with the sun, and wearing is a way of paying homage to Sun God. 

Representation of Energy and Positivity

Yellow is often considered a color that represents energy, positivity, and brightness. Wearing yellow is believed to bring joy and optimism, enhancing the festive spirit.

Cultural Tradition

Across different regions of India, wearing yellow during Makar Sankranti has become a cultural tradition as it adds a sense of unity and commonality during the celebrations.

Auspiciousness and Purity

In Hindu culture, yellow is associated with auspiciousness and purity and is believed to bring good fortune and cleanse one's spirit, aligning with the positive and pure vibes. 

Seasonal Transition

Makar Sankranti marks the end of winter and the beginning of warm days as the sun starts its northward journey. Yellow represents the warmth and brightness of the changing season. 

