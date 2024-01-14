Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: 7 winter harvest festivals across India

There are various regional harvest festivals in India, including Makar Sankranti, which is extensively observed. Indian areas celebrate seven winter harvest festivals.

Lohri (January 13, 2024)

Pongal (January 14-17, 2024)

Primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu. It involves the preparation of a particular dish called Pongal, made from freshly harvested rice.

Magh Bihu (January 15, 2024)

Celebrated in Assam. Also known as Bhogali Bihu, it involves community feasts and cultural events.

Bhogi (January 14, 2024)

Celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.Involves bonfires of old and unwanted items, symbolizing the discarding of the old and the welcoming of the new.

