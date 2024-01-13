Lifestyle

7 Punjabi dinner ideas for Lohri

Here are seven Punjabi dinner ideas for Lohri that you can consider.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti

A classic Punjabi dish, Sarson da Saag (mustard greens) is often served with Makki di Roti (cornmeal flatbread). It's a winter delicacy and a perfect choice for Lohri.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dal Makhani

Creamy and rich, Dal Makhani is a slow-cooked dish made with black lentils, kidney beans, and spices. It's a flavorful accompaniment to roti or rice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Butter Chicken

A popular Punjabi dish, Butter Chicken features tender chicken cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce. Serve it with naan or rice.

Image credits: our own

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi is a simple yet delicious dish made with potatoes and cauliflower, seasoned with aromatic spices. It's a great side dish for Lohri dinner.

Image credits: social media

Punjabi Chole

Chickpeas cooked in a flavorful blend of spices make Punjabi Chole a hearty and satisfying dish. It pairs well with bhature, poori, or rice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paneer Tikka

Marinated and grilled paneer (Indian cottage cheese) skewers make for a delightful appetizer or snack during Lohri celebrations.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Gajar ka halwa

A festive dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, Gajar ka Halwa is a sweet treat often enjoyed during Lohri.

Image credits: Pintrest
