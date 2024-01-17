Lifestyle

Michelle Obama turns 60: 7 quotes that will inspire generations

Michelle Obama turns 60. The former First Lady leaves an indelible mark committing to social causes. Here's 7 quotes that would inspire generations

'When they go low, we go high'

The only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them

Success is not about the title you hold, but the way you carry yourself

You may not always have a comfortable life, and you will not always be able to solve all of the world's problems at once, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have

We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own 'to do' list

The difference between a broken community and a thriving one is the presence of women who are valued

Whether you come from a council estate or a country estate, your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude

