Ram Mandir: Australia to build world's tallest 721-foot temple

Lifestyle
A grand Shri Ram temple will be constructed by ISVACU in Perth, Western Australia.
The world's highest Ram temple, estimated to stand at 721 feet, is set to rise in Perth, Australia.
The colossal project, led by the ShriRam Vedic and Cultural Trust, is projected to be 150 acres in size and cost over Rs 7600 crore.
A yoga and meditation center, cultural center, guest house, center for learning about the Vedas, multipurpose community hall, and Permarth Rasoi (community kitchen).
It will also have an art gallery, and library with ancient books, scripts, Ramayana, and other publications will all be included.
It will plan cultural events, assist the government and civic society in times of natural disaster, and provide scholarships to the economically and socially disadvantaged.