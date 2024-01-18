Lifestyle

7 long-weekend getaways near Ayodhya

If you're looking for weekend getaways near Ayodhya, here are seven options that offer diverse experiences.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Lucknow

Lucknow is around 140 kms from Ayodhya. Famous for its historical monuments, Nawabi cuisine, and cultural heritage, Lucknow offers a blend of tradition and modernity.

Image credits: Getty

Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot, around 125 km from Ayodhya, is a town surrounded by forests and hills. It is believed to be the place where Lord Rama spent some time during his exile.

Image credits: social media

Faizabad

Faizabad is known for its historical sites. It's an ideal destination for a short trip, and you can explore places like Gulab Bari, Faizabad Museum, and the military cemetery.

Image credits: Getty

Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Allahabad is known for the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam) and the Kumbh Mela. The city has historical landmarks like Allahabad Fort and Anand Bhawan.

Image credits: social media

Ayodhya Parikrama Marg

Take the Ayodhya Parikrama Marg for spirituality. Explore the region's religious legacy by visiting various Lord Rama temples and important spots.

Image credits: social media

Naimisharanya

Hindu texts describe Naimisharanya, 150 km from Ayodhya. Sages performed yajna there. It has multiple temples and is spiritually significant.

Image credits: Freepik

Varanasi (Banaras)

One of India's holiest towns, Varanasi, is 200 km from Ayodhya. Varanasi is a spiritual and cultural centre with Ganges River ghats, historic temples, and lively culture.

Image credits: Our own
