7 popular street food to enjoy in Ayodhya

Here are seven street foods you might enjoy in Ayodhya.

Samosa

Enjoy the crispy, triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. Samosas are often served with chutneys and make for a popular snack.

Pani Puri (Golgappa)

These small, round, hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and spices are a popular and delightful street food snack.

Jalebi

A deep-fried dessert made from coiled batter soaked in sugar syrup. It's a classic Indian street food enjoyed for its sweet and tangy taste.

Matar Ki Kachori

Matar Ki Kachori is a popular snack featuring deep-fried pastries filled with a spiced green pea mixture. It's often accompanied by tamarind chutney and spicy yogurt.

Kachori Sabzi

Relish the spicy and flavorful kachori, a deep-fried, flaky pastry filled with spiced lentils or mashed potatoes, typically served with a side of potato curry.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat consists of deep-fried potato patties (aloo tikki) served with chutneys, yoghurt, and spices. It's a flavorful and satisfying street food option.

Chaat

Ayodhya's streets may offer various types of chaat, a delightful mix of ingredients like crispy fried dough, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, and various chutneys.

