7 best guard dogs for farmhouses in India

These 7 guard dog breeds are popular for their protection.

German Shepherd

Known for their intelligence, strength, and versatility, German Shepherds make excellent guard dogs. They are trainable and often used in police and military roles.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are powerful and confident dogs with a natural protective instinct. They are loyal to their families and can be effective guardians when properly trained.

Doberman Pinscher

Dobermans are known for their alertness, loyalty, and agility. They are often used as guard dogs due to their protective nature and ability to respond quickly to threats.

Belgian Malinois

Like German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois are intelligent and agile dogs frequently employed in various working roles, including guarding. 
 

Chow Chow

Chow Chows are known for their distinctive appearance and aloof demeanour. They are protective of their families and can serve as reliable guard dogs with early socialization.

Bullmastiff

Bullmastiffs are known for their imposing presence and loyalty. They are protective but generally calm, making them suitable for guarding properties. 

Cane Corso

Cane Corsos are robust and muscular dogs known for their protective nature. They are highly trainable and can be effective guardians with the right guidance.
 

