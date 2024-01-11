Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: 6 interesting facts about Ayodhya's temple

Largest temple in India

According to its design and architecture, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is India's largest temple and is also the world's third-largest Hindu temple.

Replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Thailand

To highlight the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand, some soil was sent for the bhumi pujan of the Ram Mandir. A duplicate of the temple has also been built in Thailand. 

No usage of iron and steel

Steel and iron are avoided to ensure the temple's durability and strength. This guarantees the temple's integrity for a millennium.

Holy soil used from 2587 places

The foundation layout of the Ram Mandir was built using holy soil from 2587 places such as Jhansi, Bithoori, Yamunotri, Haldighati, Chittorgarh, the Golden Temple and more. 

Shri Ram bricks

When Ram Setu was made, 'Shri Ram' was engraved on the stones to make them float in the water. The bricks used to build the temple bear the words 'Shri Ram' to increase strength.

Designed and cost of Ram Mandir

Chandrakanth Sompura and his team built the Ram Mandir. The temple cost Rs. 1,800 crore with another 3,000 crore still with government authorities for completion and final touches.

