Ram Mandir: 6 interesting facts about Ayodhya's temple

According to its design and architecture, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is India's largest temple and is also the world's third-largest Hindu temple.
To highlight the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand, some soil was sent for the bhumi pujan of the Ram Mandir. A duplicate of the temple has also been built in Thailand.
Steel and iron are avoided to ensure the temple's durability and strength. This guarantees the temple's integrity for a millennium.
The foundation layout of the Ram Mandir was built using holy soil from 2587 places such as Jhansi, Bithoori, Yamunotri, Haldighati, Chittorgarh, the Golden Temple and more.
When Ram Setu was made, 'Shri Ram' was engraved on the stones to make them float in the water. The bricks used to build the temple bear the words 'Shri Ram' to increase strength.
Chandrakanth Sompura and his team built the Ram Mandir. The temple cost Rs. 1,800 crore with another 3,000 crore still with government authorities for completion and final touches.