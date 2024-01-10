Lifestyle

Jallikattu on Pongal 2024: 7 places to see bull-taming sport

Here are seven historical locations where Jallikattu has been celebrated.

Pudukkottai

The Pongal festival features Jallikattu in this area. Even though it gets less attention than other areas, it participates in cultural celebrations.

Theni

In the Theni district, particularly in certain villages, Jallikattu events take place during Pongal. These events are significant in local culture and attract spectators.

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)

Some parts of Tiruchirappalli have Pongal jallikattu events. Nearby communities celebrate, albeit not as much as elsewhere.

Sivaganga

This district in Tamil Nadu also organizes Jallikattu events during Pongal. The sport is deeply rooted in the culture of this region and is celebrated with fervent participation.

Palamedu

Located near Madurai, Palamedu hosts an ancient Jallikattu event that attracts locals and tourists alike. It has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Jallikattu during Pongal.

Avaniapuram

Avaniapuram, near Madurai, hosts Jallikattu with zeal during Pongal. Its lively festivities and involvement are famous.

Alanganallur

Alanganallur in Madurai district, a famous Jallikattu venue, hosts a Pongal festival. Over the years, this Jallikattu has drawn enormous audiences and garnered notice.

