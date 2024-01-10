Pongal 2024-7 best traditional South Indian dishes

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular and delightful Pongal recipes
Like Ven Pongal, Milagu Pongal emphasises black pepper. It's made like Ven Pongal but with more black pepper for a fiery bite.
A savoury dish made with rice and lentils (usually moong dal), cooked together and seasoned with black peppercorns, cumin, ginger, and curry leaves.
Also known as Sweet Pongal, this dish is made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, cashews, and raisins. It's flavoured with cardamom and has a rich, sweet taste.
This doughnut-shaped fritter is cooked with urad dal, onions, curry leaves, and spices. Pongal festivities generally include this crunchy, soft dish with sambar or coconut chutney.
Tamarind pulp, veggies, and spices make this lentil-based vegetable stew delicious. It goes with various South Indian meals, including Pongal.
It is a delectable dish composed of milk, rice, sugar, cardamom and saffron. It can contain lentils or vermicelli. Final Pongal dessert is payasam.
This is a popular complement. It contains shredded coconut, roasted lentils, green chillies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and urad dal. It compliments savoury Pongal meals well.