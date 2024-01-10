Lifestyle

Pongal 2024-7 best traditional South Indian dishes

Here are seven popular and delightful Pongal recipes

Milagu Pongal

Like Ven Pongal, Milagu Pongal emphasises black pepper. It's made like Ven Pongal but with more black pepper for a fiery bite.

Ven Pongal

A savoury dish made with rice and lentils (usually moong dal), cooked together and seasoned with black peppercorns, cumin, ginger, and curry leaves.

Sakkarai Pongal

Also known as Sweet Pongal, this dish is made with rice, moong dal, jaggery, ghee, cashews, and raisins. It's flavoured with cardamom and has a rich, sweet taste.

Medhu Vadai

This doughnut-shaped fritter is cooked with urad dal, onions, curry leaves, and spices. Pongal festivities generally include this crunchy, soft dish with sambar or coconut chutney.

Sambar

Tamarind pulp, veggies, and spices make this lentil-based vegetable stew delicious. It goes with various South Indian meals, including Pongal.

Payasam

It is a delectable dish composed of milk, rice, sugar, cardamom and saffron. It can contain lentils or vermicelli. Final Pongal dessert is payasam.

Coconut Chutney

This is a popular complement. It contains shredded coconut, roasted lentils, green chillies, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and urad dal. It compliments savoury Pongal meals well.

