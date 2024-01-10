Cheek puff to eye squeeze: 6 must-do face exercises

Lifestyle
Inflate your cheeks with air and move the air from one cheek to the other as if you're swishing mouthwash inside your mouth.
Place your palms on your forehead, spread your fingers out, and apply gentle pressure. Try to raise your eyebrows while resisting the movement with your hands.
Close your eyes tightly, hold for a few seconds, and then open them wide. Repeat this movement multiple times to help strengthen the muscles around your eyes.
Tilt your head back and look toward the ceiling. Push your lower jaw forward and feel the stretch in your neck and chin. Hold for a few seconds, relax, and repeat.
Place your hand on your neck and gently tilt your head back, applying slight resistance with your hand. Hold for a few seconds, relax, and repeat on the other side.
Tilt your head back and, keeping your lips closed, make a chewing motion. You should feel the muscles under your chin and jaw working. Repeat this motion for a few sets.