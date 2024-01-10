Pink star diamond to amur leopard: 7 rarest things in the world

Lifestyle
The Northern Bald Ibis is undoubtedly among the rarest birds due to its dwindling population and limited distribution.
Printed in the 15th century by Johannes Gutenberg, this was one of the first major books printed using mass-produced movable metal type. Only a few dozen copies of this Bible exist today, making it an incredibly rare and valuable piece of history.
The Amur leopard is indeed considered one of the rarest and most endangered big cats in the world. It's among the most critically endangered subspecies of leopards.
One of the rarest diamonds globally, the Pink Star, originally weighing 59.60 carats, is a flawless, vivid pink diamond that fetched a record-breaking price at auction, making it a highly sought-after and incredibly rare gem.
The Bornean orangutan is indeed among the world's critically endangered species and faces a high risk of extinction.
The blue whale is the largest animal known to have existed on Earth. Due to extensive hunting in the past, they became extremely rare.