Mango to Banana: 6 fruits to avoid during weight loss

Mango to banana: 6 high-sugar, calorie fruits. Limit for weight loss; prefer smaller portions & nutrient-rich options
Mangoes, rich in vitamins and minerals, are also high in natural sugars and calories. Eating large amounts of mangoes can contribute to calorie intake, limit for weight loss
They are relatively high in carbohydrates and natural sugars. Opt for smaller portions or choose less ripe bananas, which have lower sugar content during weight loss
Grapes are delicious but contain a relatively high amount of natural sugars. A small portion can add up in terms of calories
While papaya is nutritious, it's also high in natural sugars. Regulate your portion sizes to prevent an unintended calorie surplus during weight loss
With its appealing sweetness, pineapple has high sugar content. Limit intake to avoid excess calorie intake that may hinder weight loss progress
Cherries are delightful but contain significant natural sugars. Enjoy them sparingly to control calorie consumption while losing weight