Lifestyle

Onam 2023: 7 alternative options of Kerala sari this festive season

Explore stylish alternatives to traditional Kerala sarees for your Onam celebration. Benarasi and Kanjeevaram to Ikkat, discover the perfect attire to enhance your festive spirit

Image credits: IMDB

Ikkat Puttapaka silk saree

Ikkaat, known for its distinctive tie-and-dye weaving technique, are available in various patterns, colors and can be a unique and stylish choice for Onam celebrations

Image credits: IMDB

Benarasi Sari

Intricate brocade work and are traditionally woven in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. While not native to Kerala, they can still be a stunning choice for Onam due to their elegance

Image credits: IMDB

Kanjeevaram Silk

They are renowned for their rich silk fabric and intricate gold zari work. These sarees are well-suited for Onam due to their traditional appeal

Image credits: IMDB

Konrad Silk Saree

Konrad silk sarees are from Kerala and are often chosen for their simplicity and elegance. They are typically woven with simple designs, making them a perfect fit for Onam

Image credits: IMDB

Mysore Silk Saree

Woven in Karnataka and are characterized by their soft silk and vibrant colors. They often feature intricate zari work and are another excellent option for Onam celebrations

Image credits: IMDB

Salem Saree

These sarees often come in bright colors and traditional designs, making them suitable for Onam festivities

Image credits: IMDB
Find Next One