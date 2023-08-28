Onam 2023: 7 alternative options of Kerala sari this festive season

Lifestyle
Explore stylish alternatives to traditional Kerala sarees for your Onam celebration. Benarasi and Kanjeevaram to Ikkat, discover the perfect attire to enhance your festive spirit
Ikkaat, known for its distinctive tie-and-dye weaving technique, are available in various patterns, colors and can be a unique and stylish choice for Onam celebrations
Intricate brocade work and are traditionally woven in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. While not native to Kerala, they can still be a stunning choice for Onam due to their elegance
They are renowned for their rich silk fabric and intricate gold zari work. These sarees are well-suited for Onam due to their traditional appeal
Konrad silk sarees are from Kerala and are often chosen for their simplicity and elegance. They are typically woven with simple designs, making them a perfect fit for Onam
Woven in Karnataka and are characterized by their soft silk and vibrant colors. They often feature intricate zari work and are another excellent option for Onam celebrations
These sarees often come in bright colors and traditional designs, making them suitable for Onam festivities