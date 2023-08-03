AIIMS to CMC Vellore-7 top medical colleges in India

Lifestyle
Each of these institutions has its unique strengths and contributions to the field of medical education and healthcare.
AIIMS is one of India's most prestigious and premier medical institutions, known for its excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.
GMC Mumbai is a well-known medical college with a rich history and reputation for producing competent medical professionals.
MAMC is a leading medical college known for its quality education and training in medical sciences.
CMC Vellore is a highly regarded medical college and hospital with a strong focus on providing quality healthcare and medical education.
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry: JIPMER is another prestigious medical institute offering high-quality medical education.
AFMC is an esteemed medical institution that trains medical professionals for the Indian Armed Forces.