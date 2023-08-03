Lifestyle

AIIMS to CMC Vellore-7 top medical colleges in India

Each of these institutions has its unique strengths and contributions to the field of medical education and healthcare. 

Image credits: our own

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi

AIIMS is one of India's most prestigious and premier medical institutions, known for its excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.
 

Image credits: our own

Grant Medical College (GMC), Mumbai

GMC Mumbai is a well-known medical college with a rich history and reputation for producing competent medical professionals.

Image credits: our own

Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi

MAMC is a leading medical college known for its quality education and training in medical sciences.
 

Image credits: our own

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

CMC Vellore is a highly regarded medical college and hospital with a strong focus on providing quality healthcare and medical education.
 

Image credits: our own

JIPMER, Puducherry

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry: JIPMER is another prestigious medical institute offering high-quality medical education.

Image credits: our own

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune

AFMC is an esteemed medical institution that trains medical professionals for the Indian Armed Forces.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One