Lifestyle
Head to Panambur Beach and witness the monsoon transform this sandy paradise into a breathtaking spectacle
This tranquil park becomes even more captivating during the monsoons, with its verdant gardens, sparkling streams, and vibrant flora providing a soothing retreat from the rain
Adorned with exquisite frescoes depicting biblical scenes, this 19th-century St. Aloysius Chapel offers a glimpse into Mangalore's colonial past
As the raindrops fall, witness the fort-like structure take on a dramatic appeal, providing a perfect setting for panoramic views and moments of reflection
Enjoy the rain-kissed foliage, explore the wildlife sanctuary, visit the botanical gardens, and experience the harmony of nature in this captivating haven
Pay homage to Mangalore's revered deity at the Mangaladevi Temple. Amidst the monsoon showers, witness the temple come alive with spiritual fervor and devotion
End your monsoon expedition with a visit to Ullal Beach, where the convergence of river and sea creates a picturesque setting