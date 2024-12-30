Lifestyle
One Uttapam has around 120 calories. Uttapam is rich in vegetables and fiber. Have it with sambar and low-fat chutney.
A bowl of Pongal has around 200-250 calories. Made with rice and lentils, it is light and nutritious. Have it with sambar.
One dosa has around 120 calories. Crispy dosa is low in fat. Have it with coconut chutney or tomato chutney.
One ragi dosa has around 100 calories. Ragi is rich in iron. Serve it with low-fat chutney.
A bowl of Upma has around 200 calories. Packed with semolina, vegetables, and spices, Upma provides healthy fiber and energy.
One idli has around 39 calories. It is steamed, low in oil, and easy to digest. Have it with sambar and coconut chutney.
Appam can be made in many ways, i.e., lentil, semolina, or rice flour. Have appam with chutney or sambar to reduce your dietary calorie intake.
Which planet is the hottest and coldest in our solar system?
Follow these 5 rituals on New Year's day for good luck in 2025
(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion
THIS is the happiest country in World; Check work culture and others