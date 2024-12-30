Which planet is the hottest and coldest in our solar system?

Lifestyle
Average temperature: 333°F (167°C)
Closest planet to the Sun
Average temperature: 867°F (464°C)
Hottest and brightest planet
Average temperature: 59°F (15°C)
Unique planet in our solar system
Average temperature: -85°F (-65°C)
The red planet
Average temperature: -166°F (-110°C)
Largest planet
Average temperature: -220°F (-140°C)
Planet with rings
Average temperature: -320°F (-195°C)
Blue-green planet
Average temperature: -330°F (-200°C)
Coldest planet
