Which planet is the hottest and coldest in our solar system?

1- Mercury

Average temperature: 333°F (167°C)

Closest planet to the Sun

2- Venus

Average temperature: 867°F (464°C)

Hottest and brightest planet

3- Earth

Average temperature: 59°F (15°C)

Unique planet in our solar system

4- Mars

Average temperature: -85°F (-65°C)

The red planet

5- Jupiter

Average temperature: -166°F (-110°C)

Largest planet

6- Saturn

Average temperature: -220°F (-140°C)

Planet with rings

7- Uranus

Average temperature: -320°F (-195°C)

Blue-green planet

8- Neptune

Average temperature: -330°F (-200°C)

Coldest planet

