Lifestyle

Follow these 5 rituals on New Year's day for good luck in 2025

How to Make the Entire Year Lucky?

January 1, 2025, is an auspicious day. Performing certain rituals on this day can attract good luck throughout the year. Learn about these practices

Visit a Temple

Start the year by visiting a temple and offering prayers. You can also worship at home for auspicious results

Donate to the Needy

Donate food, clothes, or other necessities to the needy on January 1st. Scriptures suggest that charity reduces hardship and increases good fortune

Chant Ganesha Mantras

As the New Year begins on a Wednesday, ruled by Lord Ganesha, chanting his mantras on January 1st can bring good luck

Plant a Tulsi Sapling

Plant a Tulsi sapling on January 1st and water it daily. Worshiping it can bring prosperity and happiness to your home

Give to the Transgender Community

Offer money to a transgender person on New Year's Day and accept a coin as a token. Keep this coin in your money safe for good luck

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

THIS is the happiest country in World; Check work culture and others

Coorg to Mysore: 7 places to visit near Bangalore to enjoy New Year

Australia to New Zealand: 7 countries that celebrate New Year FIRST