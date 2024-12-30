Follow these 5 rituals on New Year's day for good luck in 2025

Lifestyle
January 1, 2025, is an auspicious day. Performing certain rituals on this day can attract good luck throughout the year. Learn about these practices
Start the year by visiting a temple and offering prayers. You can also worship at home for auspicious results
Donate food, clothes, or other necessities to the needy on January 1st. Scriptures suggest that charity reduces hardship and increases good fortune
As the New Year begins on a Wednesday, ruled by Lord Ganesha, chanting his mantras on January 1st can bring good luck
Plant a Tulsi sapling on January 1st and water it daily. Worshiping it can bring prosperity and happiness to your home
Offer money to a transgender person on New Year's Day and accept a coin as a token. Keep this coin in your money safe for good luck
