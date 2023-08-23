Lifestyle

Rafflesia to Amazon Waterlily: 6 biggest flowers on Earth

Rafflesia to Amazon Waterlily: 6 monumental flowers. Ranging from Rafflesia's stench to Amazon Waterlily's elegance, these giants showcase nature's diversity and splendor

Jade Vine

With its turquoise-blue flowers, is a large climber. Originating in the Philippines, its cascading clusters captivate as one of the world's most beautiful leguminous blooms

Rafflesia

Parasitic plant, boasts the world's largest flower, grows up to 3 feet in diameter. Native to Southeast Asia, lacks a traditional structure, emits foul odor to attract pollinators

Puya Raimondii

Puya Raimondii showcases the largest flower spike. With blue-green blossoms and a height of 30 feet, it's a botanical marvel, thriving in harsh high-altitude conditions

Magnolia

Widely include the largest flower among trees. With diverse species spanning the globe, their fragrant, colorful blooms have earned them a place of honor

Amazon Water-Lily

Victoria amazonica, presents enormous circular leaves and stunning white or pink flowers. As the largest waterlily, its leaves can span 10 feet

Amorphophallus Titanum

Amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, flaunts the largest unbranched inflorescence globally, reaching over 10 feet in height. This Indonesian marvel releases a pungent odor

