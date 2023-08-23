Lifestyle

Chandrayaan 3: Earth to Saturn-planets that have moons

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to enter its crucial final stage today. As we all talk about the moon, let us know the planets and the number of moons they have each.

Saturn

Saturn has an extensive moon system with 82 confirmed moons. Titan and Enceladus are among its most well-known moons.
 

Jupiter

Jupiter has a large number of moons, currently known to have 53 confirmed moons. Some of its notable moons include Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
 

Earth

Earth has one natural moon, often called "the Moon." Earth's only natural satellite has played a significant role in human history, culture, and scientific understanding.

Uranus

Uranus has 27 confirmed moons, including Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon.
 

Neptune

Neptune has 14 confirmed moons, including Triton, its largest moon, which is unique in that it orbits in a retrograde direction (opposite to Neptune's rotation).

