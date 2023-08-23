Lifestyle

Husky to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds which can give you allergy

No dog breed is hypoallergenic, however some breeds' shedding, dander, and hair may cause allergies in sensitive people. These seven dog breeds may induce allergies:

German Shepherd

German Shepherds have a thick double coat that can trap dander and frequently shed, potentially causing allergic reactions in sensitive individuals.
 

Siberian Husky

Huskies have a dense double coat that sheds heavily during seasonal changes. Their fur can carry allergens, especially during shedding periods.
 

Poodles

Poodles have hair instead of fur, which reduces shedding, but they can still produce allergenic proteins in their dander and saliva.
 

Golden Retriever

Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers have dense, water-repellent coats that shed throughout the year. This shedding can release allergenic proteins into the environment.
 

Bulldog

Bulldogs, including English Bulldogs and French Bulldogs, have loose skin and folds, which can trap allergens. Additionally, their shedding can contribute to allergies.
 

Labrador Retriever

Despite being popular and friendly companions, Labrador Retrievers shed a lot and can produce significant dander, triggering allergies in some people.
 

Pug

Pugs have short coats, but they still shed and produce dander. Their facial wrinkles can also harbor moisture and debris that might exacerbate allergies.
 

