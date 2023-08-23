Lifestyle

Carrots to yogurt: Perfect your oral health with these 7 foods

Beyond regular brushing and flossing, experts have always emphasised that certain foods can play a pivotal role in bolstering dental hygiene.

Image credits: Pexels

Carrots

Carrots can act as nature's toothbrushes. Their texture stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralize acids reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease.

Image credits: Pexels

Calcium-rich Dairy Foods

Milk, cheese, and yogurt are calcium-packed delights that offer double benefits. They strengthen teeth enamel, making them more resistant to decay.

Image credits: Pexels

Oranges

Oranges, strawberries, and kiwis provide a boost of vitamin C – a vital nutrient for collagen production, which keeps gums healthy and resilient.

Image credits: Pexels

Spinach

Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are veritable nutrient powerhouses. Packed with vitamins like A and C, these leafy greens support gum health

Image credits: Pexels

Yogurt

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, but they also play a role in oral health. Probiotic-rich yogurt can help balance the oral microbiome.

Image credits: Pexels

Green Tea

Green tea isn't just a soothing beverage; it's also rich in antioxidants called catechins that possess antibacterial properties.

Image credits: Pexels

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are sources of essential fatty acids, calcium, and other micronutrients that contribute to strong teeth and gum tissue.

Image credits: Pexels
