Carrots to yogurt: Perfect your oral health with these 7 foods

Lifestyle
Beyond regular brushing and flossing, experts have always emphasised that certain foods can play a pivotal role in bolstering dental hygiene.
Carrots can act as nature's toothbrushes. Their texture stimulates saliva production, which helps neutralize acids reducing the risk of cavities and gum disease.
Milk, cheese, and yogurt are calcium-packed delights that offer double benefits. They strengthen teeth enamel, making them more resistant to decay.
Oranges, strawberries, and kiwis provide a boost of vitamin C – a vital nutrient for collagen production, which keeps gums healthy and resilient.
Spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are veritable nutrient powerhouses. Packed with vitamins like A and C, these leafy greens support gum health
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health, but they also play a role in oral health. Probiotic-rich yogurt can help balance the oral microbiome.
Green tea isn't just a soothing beverage; it's also rich in antioxidants called catechins that possess antibacterial properties.
Almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds are sources of essential fatty acids, calcium, and other micronutrients that contribute to strong teeth and gum tissue.