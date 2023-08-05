Lifestyle

Qutb Minar to Humanyun's tomb: 5 historical monuments in Delhi

Delhi's iconic sites like Humayun's Tomb, Qutb Minar, Safdarjung's Tomb, Isa Khan's Tomb, Alai Minar offer a glimpse of India's cultural heritage

Qutb Minar

The first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate started it and was later completed by Iltutmish. The Qutb Minar stands at an impressive height of about 73 meters

Humayun's Tomb

It was built in the mid-16th century by Humayun's widow, Empress Bega Begum, after his death in 1556. The tomb's architectural style is a blend of Persian and Indian influences

Alai Minar

It is an unfinished monument commissioned by Alauddin Khilji, in the 14th century. Alauddin intended to construct the minar to surpass the height of the Qutb Minar

Safdarjung's Tomb

It is a mausoleum built in the 18th century as a tribute to Safdarjung, the powerful prime minister of the Mughal Emperor Ahmad Shah Bahadur. The tomb was completed in 1754

Isa Khan's Tomb

Isa Khan was a noble during of Sher Shah Suri, and his tomb was constructed during his lifetime. The structure reflects a mix of Afghan and Indian architectural styles

