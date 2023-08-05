Qutb Minar to Humanyun's tomb: 5 historical monuments in Delhi

Lifestyle
Delhi's iconic sites like Humayun's Tomb, Qutb Minar, Safdarjung's Tomb, Isa Khan's Tomb, Alai Minar offer a glimpse of India's cultural heritage
The first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate started it and was later completed by Iltutmish. The Qutb Minar stands at an impressive height of about 73 meters
It was built in the mid-16th century by Humayun's widow, Empress Bega Begum, after his death in 1556. The tomb's architectural style is a blend of Persian and Indian influences
It is an unfinished monument commissioned by Alauddin Khilji, in the 14th century. Alauddin intended to construct the minar to surpass the height of the Qutb Minar
It is a mausoleum built in the 18th century as a tribute to Safdarjung, the powerful prime minister of the Mughal Emperor Ahmad Shah Bahadur. The tomb was completed in 1754
Isa Khan was a noble during of Sher Shah Suri, and his tomb was constructed during his lifetime. The structure reflects a mix of Afghan and Indian architectural styles