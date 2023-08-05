Lifestyle

Pesto Pasta to Mac and Cheese: 5 delicious Pasta dishes

Pasta Primavera, a celebration of spring with colorful veggies and basil pesto; Mac and Cheese, a comforting favorite; and Pesto Orecchiette, a robust Italian delight

Pesto Pasta

Twirls of perfectly cooked pasta smothered in basil pesto, enriched with garlic, pine nuts, and Parmesan calls in for a delicious dish

Pasta Primavera

It combines pasta with colorful vegetables like bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, and carrots. The vegetables are lightly sautéed and then tossed with the pasta

Pesto Orecchiette

It is a small ear-shaped pasta, that perfectly cradles the vibrant basil pesto sauce. The pesto is a harmonious blend of fresh basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti is coated in a sauce made from eggs, grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan cheese, crispy pancetta or guanciale, and black pepper. The heat from the pasta cooks the eggs

Mac Cheese

Tender macaroni pasta is enveloped in a rich and creamy cheese sauce, crafted from a velvety blend of cheddar, Gouda, or other cheese varieties

