Boxer to Bulldog-7 dog breeds with shortest lifespan

Based on factors such as genetics, care, and overall health, here are seven dog breeds that are generally considered to have shorter lifespans.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bernese Mountain Dog

This large breed has an average lifespan of 6 to 8 years.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Boxer

Boxers typically live around 9 to 12 years, which is relatively shorter for medium-sized breeds.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Bulldog

Bulldogs, including English Bulldogs and French Bulldogs, have an average lifespan of 8 to 10 years.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Great Dane

Giant breeds like the Great Dane are prone to shorter lifespans, often living around 6 to 8 years.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Irish Wolfhound

Similar to other giant breeds, Irish Wolfhounds have a shorter lifespan of around 6 to 8 years.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Neapolitan Mastiff

Neapolitan Mastiffs have an average lifespan of about 7 to 9 years.

Image credits: Pixabay

Saint Bernard

Another giant breed, Saint Bernards, tends to have a lifespan of around 7 to 10 years.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
