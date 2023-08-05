Boxer to Bulldog-7 dog breeds with shortest lifespan

Lifestyle
Based on factors such as genetics, care, and overall health, here are seven dog breeds that are generally considered to have shorter lifespans.
This large breed has an average lifespan of 6 to 8 years.
Boxers typically live around 9 to 12 years, which is relatively shorter for medium-sized breeds.
Bulldogs, including English Bulldogs and French Bulldogs, have an average lifespan of 8 to 10 years.
Giant breeds like the Great Dane are prone to shorter lifespans, often living around 6 to 8 years.
Similar to other giant breeds, Irish Wolfhounds have a shorter lifespan of around 6 to 8 years.
Neapolitan Mastiffs have an average lifespan of about 7 to 9 years.
Another giant breed, Saint Bernards, tends to have a lifespan of around 7 to 10 years.