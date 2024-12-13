Lifestyle

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's stunning saree looks

Green net saree with a backless blouse

Sneha Reddy looks bold and beautiful in a green net saree paired with a backless blouse.

Yellow georgette saree with sleeveless blouse

Sneha Reddy looks sensual in a yellow georgette saree and a deep-neck sleeveless blouse.

Black saree with a V-neck blouse

Sneha Reddy pairs a black printed saree with a V-neck blouse, a versatile look for any occasion.

White organza saree

Sneha Reddy looks stunning in an off-white organza saree with intricate thread work on the border.

Purple saree with a bralette blouse

Sneha Reddy styles a purple printed saree with a bralette blouse and a diamond necklace.

Light brown jungle-themed saree

Sneha Reddy looks elegant in a light brown jungle-themed saree with a sequined blouse.

Silver sequined saree

This silver sequined saree features a unique leaf-patterned cutout pallu.

Grey saree with floral print

Sneha Reddy's light grey saree with multicolor print offers a simple yet sophisticated look.

Yellow cotton saree

Sneha Reddy's yellow cotton saree is a perfect choice for a comfortable and casual look.

