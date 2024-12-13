Lifestyle
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks lovely in an off-white sharara suit. Style this suit and earrings for special wedding rituals.
Nimrit looks gorgeous in a red Anarkali suit adorned with golden zari work. The purple Banarasi dupatta complements the suit beautifully.
Copy Nimrit Kaur's suit design for a friend's or family wedding. Pair this golden-work suit with subtle makeup.
For a unique touch, pair a long kurta with a skirt. The green suit with golden work and plain skirt looks stunning.
Nimrit's maroon suit with golden work and a golden lace dupatta is perfect for a friend's engagement.
Nimrit often wears suits with golden zari and sequin work. Steal this look to make a statement.
Nimrit's Banarasi yellow suit is perfect for Haldi or traditional festivals. Pair it with heavy or simple pearl jewelry.
