PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals

Lifestyle
The pink off-shoulder dress is so beautifully designed that it's captivating. This look of Taimur's mom will be viral in 2025. Perfect for a cocktail party.
Kareena outshines international heroines in this velvet slit-cut gown with a blue flower on the chest. Dark lipstick adds to the stunning look.
Kareena Kapoor's dreamy white gown paired with a full-sleeved, breast-cut jacket. The full neckline is the highlight.
Kareena pairs her white dress with subtle makeup, light lipstick, and smoky eyes. This makeup look can be paired with any outfit.
Kareena looks ethereal in a sequined silver saree with a sleeveless blouse. Perfect for a sibling's wedding.
Kareena flaunts her perfect figure in a black dress, ideal for a cocktail party. This outfit might require customization.
Kareena Kapoor wears a red suit with large white flower designs. The dupatta has the same design. You can get a similar suit made.
Kareena Kapoor sports a tribal look with large silver bracelets, a round silver necklace, and a purple dress.
