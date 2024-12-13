Lifestyle
A lehenga and shrug create a stylish look. Pair a printed blue skirt with a contrasting maroon blouse and a blue printed shrug.
A maroon or wine-colored sequin lehenga will give you a graceful and stylish look at a cocktail party. Try it with a net dupatta worn in the front.
Look regal in an ivory lehenga like Sreeleela's heavy flared lehenga paired with an elbow-sleeved blouse.
For the Sangeet night, try a triple-layered red lehenga with a deep-neck, half-sleeved blouse and a side-draped dupatta.
Pastel colors look attractive on young girls. Wear a pastel lehenga with a full-sleeved, cut-out design blouse.
A blue lehenga with golden zari work can make you the star of any wedding function. Pair it with a half-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta.
For Haldi or Mehendi, wear a multi-color digital print lehenga with a strappy blouse for a cute and bubbly look.
(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra's New Year's Eve dresses, gowns style guide
PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now
(Photos) Nora Fatehi's 6 amazing saree looks for wedding, parties
Chanakya Niti: How to apologize without losing respect?