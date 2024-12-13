Chanakya Niti: Maintain Safe Distance from THESE 3 things

Lifestyle
The author of Arthashastra, Acharya, has written about various aspects of life, including marriage, society, finance, and romance.
In his ethics, Acharya Chanakya has spoken in detail about three very important things for our lives. He has talked about things that should be very close and very far.
According to Chanakya's policy, one should be very careful in these three matters, if forgotten, danger is certain, he warns. Let's know what those things are.
One should not be too close or too far from fire, influential people, and women. Chanakya says that it is necessary to follow a very balanced approach in these three matters.
One should be very careful with fire. Being too close or too far from it is not good. That is why Chanakya says that a safe distance should be maintained from fire.
Chanakya says that neither enmity nor friendship with influential people is good. According to Chanakya's policy, a balanced approach should be followed with them.
Many problems arise if you spend too much time with women. Similarly, it is not good to stay away from them completely. A balanced approach is best with them, he says.
(PHOTOS) Nimrit Kaur's 7 stunning Punjabi suits you must have
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor's jaw-dropping outfits for 2025 fashion goals
(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela-Inspired Lehenga Designs for Weddings
(PHOTOS) Priyanka Chopra's New Year's Eve dresses, gowns style guide