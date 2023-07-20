Lifestyle

Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

Pulao is cooked in a pot with rice and veggies, sometimes even with meat. Here are the 6 most popular rice dishes in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tomato Rice

Tomato rice is a popular Indian dish in South India. Rice is cooked in a pressure cooker with spices, tomatoes, onions, herbs and served hot.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Curd Rice

Made with pre-cooked rice, curd, and spices, it’s perfect for keeping your body cool during warm weather.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Jeera Rice

Rice is mixed with spices and flavoured with cumin. In Northern India, people eat Jeera Rice with dals or any curry dish.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Lemon Rice

The tasty flavour of lemon juice with an aroma of spices sates people's food cravings. Lemon Rice is a popular rice dish in South India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Khichdi

Cooked in a pot by boiling rice and lentils, mostly Moong, you can easily make this on a lazy afternoon.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One