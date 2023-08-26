Pug to Chihuahua-7 Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds

Lifestyle
If you're looking for low-maintenance dog breeds requiring less grooming, exercise, and attention, here are seven options.
These compact and affectionate dogs have a gentle disposition. Their short coats require minimal grooming, and they are well-suited for apartment living.
Known for their droopy ears and calm demeanor, Basset Hounds are moderate energy dogs that enjoy leisurely walks and lounging around.
With their friendly nature and moderate exercise needs, Cavaliers are great companions for families and individuals alike.
These tiny dogs have minimal exercise needs and are well-suited for apartment living. Their short coats require only occasional grooming.
Known as the "barkless dog," Basenjis have a short coat and are relatively low-maintenance in grooming. They have an independent nature and don't require excessive exercise.
Pugs are known for their charming personalities and distinctive wrinkled faces. They have a moderate activity level and are generally easy to care for.
Despite their racing history, Greyhounds are surprisingly low-energy dogs that enjoy lounging. They have short coats that require minimal grooming.