International Dog Day: 7 best Dog films for the day

Entertainment
Dogs have always been beloved companions, and their loyalty and charm have inspired some heartwarming and touching films.
This classic tale follows the adventures of a brave collie named Lassie as she embarks on a journey to reunite with her young owner.
An animated classic that portrays the romantic tale of Lady, a refined Cocker Spaniel, and Tramp, a street-smart mutt, as they navigate love and adventure.
This comedy follows the hilarious misadventures of the Newton family after they adopt a mischievous St. Bernard puppy named Beethoven.
Set in the 1860s, this heartrending film tells the story of a boy's deep bond with his loyal and brave dog, Old Yeller.
Based on a true story, this film humorously portrays the ups and downs of life with Marley, an energetic Labrador Retriever, highlighting the joys and challenges of pet ownership.
This heartwarming story follows a dog's journey through multiple lives as it reincarnates and touches the lives of various owners.
Based on a true story, this film portrays the unwavering loyalty of a dog named Hachiko, who continues to wait for his deceased owner at a train station for years.