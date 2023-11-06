Lifestyle

Prioritizing Tasks to Taking Breaks: 7 ways to increase productivity

Increasing productivity is a goal for many individuals and organizations. Here are 7 ways to boost productivity.

Image credits: Pexels

Set Clear Goals

Define an overall objective for what you want to chieve and divide that objective into small manageable goals that you will complete in a day.

Image credits: FreePik

Avoid Distractions

Identify common distractions in your work environment and take steps to minimize them. This may include turning off notifications, creating a dedicated workspace.

Image credits: FreePik

Prioritize Tasks

Make a to-do list of all the tasks you have to perform in a single day, then arrange them in priority, from most important to less. Start from the top of list.

Image credits: Pexels

Time Management

Work in short but focused intervals with breaks in between. These intervals can be 25 - 30 minutes long.

Image credits: Pexels

Taking Breaks

Taking regular breaks will help prevent burnout and increase focus thus overall productivity.

Image credits: Pexels

Continuous Learning

Invest in self-improvement and skill development to become more efficient at your tasks and stay up-to-date with best practices in your field.

Image credits: Pexels

Delegate Task

Don't try to do everything yourself. Delegate tasks to others when possible or outsource tasks that can be handled more efficiently by experts or services.

Image credits: Pexels
