7 Indian breakfast recipes to warm your winter mornings

A popular breakfast across India, poha is a quick and delightful choice. Flattened rice is sautéed with spices, peanuts, and vegetables to create a warm, savory dish.
Upma is a semolina-based dish cooked with spices, mustard seeds, and vegetables. It's a hearty and filling breakfast option that warms you from within.
Stuffed with a spiced potato filling, aloo parathas are best enjoyed with a dollop of butter and a side of yogurt. They're a classic choice for a warm, satisfying breakfast.
These fluffy, steamed, and savory cakes made from fermented gram flour are a perfect choice for a warm and nutritious breakfast.
While traditionally a lunch dish, indulging in chole bhature for breakfast on a lazy winter morning is an absolute delight. Warm bhaturas and spicy curry create satisfying meal.
South India's favorite, masala dosa, consists of a thin, crispy rice crepe filled with a spiced potato mixture. It's often served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Another popular paratha variation, gobi paratha features a flavorful cauliflower stuffing. It's a fantastic way to enjoy the winter's seasonal produce.