Black Coffee to Jeera Water: 7 drinks to boost weight loss journey

Lifestyle
Known for its metabolism-boosting properties, black coffee is a popular choice among weight watchers. Its caffeine content helps increase metabolism and fat oxidation.
Packed with antioxidants and catechins, green tea assists in fat burning and weight loss. Regular consumption can aid in boosting metabolism and reducing body fat.
A simple yet effective drink, lemon water is a great way to kickstart your day. The citric acid in lemons aids digestion and helps detoxify the body, promoting weight loss.
ACV is believed to suppress appetite and increase feelings of fullness. Mixing it with water and consuming it before meals may assist in reducing calorie intake.
Ginger is known for its ability to improve digestion and reduce inflammation. Ginger tea can aid in appetite control and enhance metabolism, contributing to weight loss.
Aloe vera contains antioxidants and has digestive properties, potentially reducing bloating and aiding digestion, thereby supporting weight loss goals.
Jeera water is a traditional remedy known for its digestive benefits. It can enhance metabolism, improve digestion, and assist in shedding excess weight.