Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

Image credits: Getty

Utensils and kitchen things

It is usual not to purchase utensils or kitchen things on Dhanteras because doing so is said to bring bad luck to the home.

Image credits: Getty

Sharp objects

Sharp objects like as needles or blades, are typically avoided during Dhanteras to avoid mishaps and negative energy.

Image credits: Getty

Black items

Avoid buying black products on Dhanteras since black is typically connected with negative energy in Indian culture.

Image credits: Getty

Shoes

Buying shoes on Dhanteras is frowned upon since it is thought to cause individuals to leave their life or household.

Image credits: Getty

Iron items

Iron is also typically avoided on Dhanteras as it is considered unlucky. Iron things are thought to represent poverty.

Image credits: Getty
