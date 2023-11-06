Dhanteras 2023: Black to sharp items, things not to buy on this day

Lifestyle
It is usual not to purchase utensils or kitchen things on Dhanteras because doing so is said to bring bad luck to the home.
Sharp objects like as needles or blades, are typically avoided during Dhanteras to avoid mishaps and negative energy.
Avoid buying black products on Dhanteras since black is typically connected with negative energy in Indian culture.
Buying shoes on Dhanteras is frowned upon since it is thought to cause individuals to leave their life or household.
Iron is also typically avoided on Dhanteras as it is considered unlucky. Iron things are thought to represent poverty.