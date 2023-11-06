Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2023: 7 pieces of gold jewellery to purchase

Here are seven gold jewellery pieces that you would choose to purchase on Dhanteras.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Bangle

A pair of Gold bangles can be a beautiful addition to your jewellery collection. They can be worn individually or stacked for a layered look.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Earrings

There are many different types of earrings, such as studs, hoops, jhumkas, and danglers. They may be a treasured addition to your jewellery collection.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Mangalsutra

A gold mangalsutra is a symbol of marital devotion for married women. In many Indian homes, this piece of jewellery bears great significance.

Image credits: Getty

Gold Bracelet or Bangle

Adding a single statement bracelet or a set of matching bangles to your jewellery collection may look stunning. They may be layered or worn alone to create a different effect.

Image credits: our own

Gold Ring

A gold ring may be a lovely addition to your personal collection or a thoughtful present for someone special. 

Image credits: Getty

Gold Pendant with Chain

A gold pendant on a chain is a fashionably adaptable accessory. For a chic appearance, wear it alone or stack it with other necklaces.

Image credits: our own

Gold Necklace

A gold necklace is a timeless accessory that looks well with many outfits. Several designs are to select from, including complex patterns, classic styles, and modern styles

Image credits: Getty
