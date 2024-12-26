Lifestyle

Prevention of heart attack in winters: Tips for a healthy heart

Image credits: Getty

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Focus on heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats during winter months.

 

Image credits: freepik

Exercise Regularly

Engage in moderate physical activity to improve circulation and strengthen the heart. Bundle up and take walks or do indoor exercises in cold weather.

 

Image credits: Social Media

Stay Warm

Cold temperatures can strain the heart. Dress in layers, wear warm clothes, and avoid sudden temperature changes to reduce stress on the cardiovascular system.

Image credits: Social Media

Monitor Blood Pressure

Blood pressure can rise in cold conditions. Regularly check your blood pressure and use the right medication, food, and lifestyle modifications to control it.

 

Image credits: Getty

Limit Alcohol Consumption

Excessive alcohol intake can increase blood pressure and lead to heart problems. Drink in moderation and avoid alcohol in extreme cold to protect your heart.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Manage Stress

Winter months can contribute to seasonal depression and stress. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to keep stress levels in check.

Image credits: Freepik

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Disha Parmar’s saree collection: 6 wedding looks you’ll love

7 easy gardening tips for beginners to grow plants successfully