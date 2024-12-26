Prevention of heart attack in winters: Tips for a healthy heart

Lifestyle
Focus on heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats during winter months.
Engage in moderate physical activity to improve circulation and strengthen the heart. Bundle up and take walks or do indoor exercises in cold weather.
Cold temperatures can strain the heart. Dress in layers, wear warm clothes, and avoid sudden temperature changes to reduce stress on the cardiovascular system.
Blood pressure can rise in cold conditions. Regularly check your blood pressure and use the right medication, food, and lifestyle modifications to control it.
Excessive alcohol intake can increase blood pressure and lead to heart problems. Drink in moderation and avoid alcohol in extreme cold to protect your heart.
Winter months can contribute to seasonal depression and stress. Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga to keep stress levels in check.
