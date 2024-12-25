Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Lifestyle
Despite her busy schedule, Aishwarya always makes time for Aaradhya. Always be there for your children's important moments, whether it's school functions or small achievements.
Aishwarya has always prioritized Aaradhya's education. Explain the importance of education to children. Encourage them to learn new things along with regular studies.
Aishwarya has taught Aaradhya the Bachchan family's values. Teach children the importance of respect, kindness, and discipline. Make it a habit to spend time with family.
Aishwarya has always taught Aaradhya to be polite and confident in front of the camera. Empower children with confidence. Teach them to behave well with others.
Aishwarya has encouraged Aaradhya to be self-reliant from a young age. Let children do small tasks themselves. Give them the opportunity to develop decision-making skills.
Aishwarya takes special care of her and her daughter's health. Teach children healthy eating and regular exercise habits. Limit screen time and encourage outdoor activities.
Aishwarya has taught Aaradhya how to gracefully handle criticism. Explain to children that criticism is a part of life. Teach them to move forward with positivity and confidence.
