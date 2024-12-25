Lifestyle

7 easy gardening tips for beginners to grow plants successfully

1. Suitable Plants

Choose plants that suit your home. Consider the climate, sunlight, available space, whether it's an indoor or outdoor plant.

2. Soil

Choose good soil. If the soil is not good, the plants will not grow as expected. So choose good soil.

3. Watering

Water each plant as needed. It should not be excessive or insufficient.

4. Sunlight

Sunlight needs vary for each plant. Place plants accordingly. Shade-loving plants can be placed in shady areas.

5. Fertilizer

Excessive use of chemical fertilizers will reduce soil quality. So fertilize accordingly. Don't overdo it.

6. Inspection

Check plants regularly. Early detection of pest infestations is beneficial.

7. Repotting

Repot and prune plants occasionally. Remove dead leaves.

