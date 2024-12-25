7 easy gardening tips for beginners to grow plants successfully

Lifestyle
Choose plants that suit your home. Consider the climate, sunlight, available space, whether it's an indoor or outdoor plant.
Choose good soil. If the soil is not good, the plants will not grow as expected. So choose good soil.
Water each plant as needed. It should not be excessive or insufficient.
Sunlight needs vary for each plant. Place plants accordingly. Shade-loving plants can be placed in shady areas.
Excessive use of chemical fertilizers will reduce soil quality. So fertilize accordingly. Don't overdo it.
Check plants regularly. Early detection of pest infestations is beneficial.
Repot and prune plants occasionally. Remove dead leaves.
9 warning signs you’re low on Vitamin D and how to fix it
Holstein Cows: Know milk produced each day, origin, characteristics
Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace
Christmas 2024: 5 Quick and easy Christmas cakes in just 10 minutes