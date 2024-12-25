Lifestyle

7 Sarees like Disha Parmar for your daughter

1. Tissue silk yellow saree

A daughter is given some sarees during her wedding. You can gift her a tissue silk yellow saree with a golden border.

2. Red silk saree

Definitely choose a red saree for your daughter. Include a Banarasi silk zari saree in her collection. Such sarees are needed during prayers.

3. Printed georgette saree

Don't give your daughter only heavy sarees. You can also give her dark-colored printed georgette sarees for everyday wear. These are easy to wear.

4. Chikankari saree

Chikankari cotton sarees give a regal look. You can give your daughter a lightly embroidered saree for her in-laws' home.

5. Net saree for parties

Embroidered net sarees look good on new brides. Choose your daughter's favorite color and get the blouse stitched as well.

6. Heavy zari work saree

Disha Parmar wore a yellow saree with a red contrast blouse. You can buy a colorful saree with heavy zari work.

