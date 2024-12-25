Lifestyle
A daughter is given some sarees during her wedding. You can gift her a tissue silk yellow saree with a golden border.
Definitely choose a red saree for your daughter. Include a Banarasi silk zari saree in her collection. Such sarees are needed during prayers.
Don't give your daughter only heavy sarees. You can also give her dark-colored printed georgette sarees for everyday wear. These are easy to wear.
Chikankari cotton sarees give a regal look. You can give your daughter a lightly embroidered saree for her in-laws' home.
Embroidered net sarees look good on new brides. Choose your daughter's favorite color and get the blouse stitched as well.
Disha Parmar wore a yellow saree with a red contrast blouse. You can buy a colorful saree with heavy zari work.
